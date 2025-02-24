Explosion confirmed inside Russian consulate in French city Marseille
News code : ۱۶۰۲۰۴۳
An explosion has been reported in the Russian consulate in the French city of Marseille, according to the Russian consul general for the region.
Stanislav Oransky, the Russian Consul General in Marseille confirmed the explosion to La Marseillaise newspaper.
Plastic bottles were thrown at the wall of the Russian consulate and one exploded, an anonymous security source said at the scene.
There were no casualties, and all staff and the Russian consul were unharmed, the source added.
There has been no immediate information on the extent of any damage.