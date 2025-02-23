Iranian Labour News Agency

Russia says its Ka-52M helicopter destroyed Ukrainian troops

A Ka-52M helicopter struck Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles with missiles near the border in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"While performing a combat mission to support units of the battlegroup North, the crew of an army aviation Ka-52M helicopter, acting as part of a combined-forces tactical group, fired air-launched missiles at Ukrainian personnel and armored vehicles near the border area in the Kursk region," the statement said.

Following the strike, the crews returned to the airport of departure.

 

