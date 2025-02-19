Hamas rejects Israel’s demand for disarmament
The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has rejected the Israeli regime’s demand for its disarmament and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qassem said.
"The condition of removing Hamas from the Gaza Strip is a ridiculous psychological war, and the withdrawal or disarmament of the resistance from Gaza is unacceptable," he said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.
"Any arrangements for the future of the Gaza Strip will be through national consensus," Qassem added.