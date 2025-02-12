Sweden arrests suspect over preparing for terrorist attack
News code : ۱۵۹۶۴۹۳
One suspect was arrested in the Stockholm area on Tuesday morning on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack, the Swedish Security Service (Sopo) announced.
"The case concerns violent Islamist extremism," the security service said in a statement.
The suspect faces multiple charges, including preparing for a terrorist crime, aggravated participation in a terrorist group, preparation for attempted murder, and preparation for a serious offense under Sweden’s law on flammable and explosive materials.