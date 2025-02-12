Jordan's king rejects Trump plan to resettle Palestinians
Jordan's King Abdullah II has told Donald Trump that Arab nations are united in opposition to the US president's plan to take over Gaza and relocate Palestinians.
"I reiterated Jordan's steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank," Abdullah said on social media on Tuesday after talks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC
"This is the unified Arab position," he stated, according to Press TV.
However, Abdullah told Trump that his country would take in some 2,000 sick Palestinian children.