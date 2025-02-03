Europe ‘will stand at the master’s heel’ with Trump in power: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that his newly-inaugurated American counterpart Donald Trump will quickly restore order in Europe where elites will “stand at the master’s heel” again.

Putin made the comment on Sunday in an interview with Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.

“I assure you, Trump with his character, his persistence will restore the order there [in Europe] very quickly. And all of them, you will see, it will happen very quickly and soon, will stand at their master's heel slightly wagging their tail,” the Russian president said.

