Second round of Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange goes into force
The second round of a prisoner exchange between Hamas and the Israeli regime has begun, with the Palestinian resistance movement releasing four Israeli prisoners captured on October 7, 2023, during Operation Al-Aqsa.
The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, handed over the four female Israeli military prisoners to representatives of the Red Cross on Saturday.
The released prisoners were identified as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag.
The Israeli army announced later in the day that the four prisoners were successfully transferred.