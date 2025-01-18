Nigeria becomes BRICS partner country
Brazil, which currently holds the rotating presidency of BRICS, announced that Nigeria acquired the status of the group’s partner country.
"The Brazilian government announces today, January 17, 2025, the official accession of Nigeria as a partner country of the group," the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
According to Brazil, BRICS and Nigeria have common interests, as the African nation, like the group, rigorously works to strengthen cooperation among countries of the Global South and calls for reforming international organizations.