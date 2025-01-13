Two Israeli soldiers arrested in Mexico: Report
Two Israeli soldiers have been arrested in Mexico, hours after another one was reported killed in Thailand. Recently, an Israeli soldier was also forced to flee Brazil following a court case against him over crimes against Palestinians.
Two Israeli military forces have reportedly been arrested in Mexico.
The pair were members of the Israeli Army’s reserve service, Al Mayadeen reported early on Monday.
No further details were immediately out about the arrest of the two Israeli forces. But it came hours after Israeli media said that Rotem Yaish, a member of the regime’s Givati Brigade, had been killed in Thailand while on vacation there.