Hamas says ball in Netanyahu’s court over truce deal
he representative of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Lebanon says the ball is in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s court concerning a ceasefire agreement between the occupying regime and Hamas.
In an interview with Al Mayadeen published on Tuesday, Ahmad Abdel Hadi details the recent developments regarding the negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing Hamas’ insistence on its demands while observing extreme flexibility.
“The ball is now in Netanyahu’s court, particularly after agreeing to all clauses, and only he can obstruct the agreement or sign it,” he said.