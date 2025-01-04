Cost of Israel's presence in Gaza is more army casualties: Israeli media
News code : ۱۵۷۸۶۵۱
A Zionist media has implicitly referred to the futility of the continued presence of the Zionist regime's army in the Gaza Strip, and said that the cost of staying in the Gaza Strip every day is more army casualties.
The Israeli army now wants to deploy another military division to the Gaza Strip, which is the fourth division, Alon Ben David, a military affairs analyst was quoted by Maariv as saying.
He stressed that Israeli cannot destroy all the supporters of Hamas.