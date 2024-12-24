Pro-Palestine students lodge complaint against University of Michigan

According to UK-based Middle East Eye (MEE), the federal lawsuit was filed on Friday in the US District Court in Detroit.

“The plaintiffs allege that the school violated the students’ constitutional rights to free speech, due process and equal protection under the law,” it added.

“The six current and former students also allege that the University of Michigan initiated discipline proceedings against the students for speech-related conduct that other groups weren’t punished for,” it noted.

endNewsMessage1