Yemen’s Ansarullah says military operations against Israel to not stop
News code : ۱۵۷۴۰۳۳
A member of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has said that the movement will not halt its military operations against the Zionist regime of Israel.
Hazam al-Assad, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, wrote on his X account on Tuesday that the military operations against Israel will continue till the regime stops its aggressions against the Palestinian nation in Gaza.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will surely be dissatisfied with the new Middle East, the Ansarullah member noted.