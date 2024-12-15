London protesters urge end to Gaza war in fresh anti-Israel demo

The protest was held on Saturday, according to western media, with the protesters chanting anti-Israel slogans and calling on their government to stop political and military support for Tel Aviv.

The demonstrators also gathered outside the British parliament, where they put babies’ clothes and toys in a symbolic move to remember thousands of children killed since the start of the genocide in Gaza in early October last year.

Calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the protesters said that they will continue their demonstrations until Israeli atrocities come to an end.

