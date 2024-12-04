Removing French Prime Minister would be a blow to Macron: expert

"It is said that Michel Barnier has proposed a social insurance bill and brought a bill to parliament that has not been approved by many parties, while the 2025 budget bill is also under consideration and could pose a new challenge to the French government centered on a vote of no confidence," Makki said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that, "The most important point is that the political situation is not very favorable not only in France but also in many European Union member states, and the continuation of this trend in Paris could cause many problems."

"Overall, the current political developments in France, as well as the internal turmoil in the country's political sphere, are very significant and could have bad consequences. The point is that Macron is under intense pressure to overcome these problems," the expert concluded.

endNewsMessage1