Gallant to head to US despite int'l arrest warrant
Former Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant is set to travel to Washington next Sunday for talks with senior officials, marking his first visit since ICC in The Hague issued an arrest warrant against him.
The ICC announced in a landmark move on Thursday that it issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
The ICC, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, issued multiple warrants on Thursday for those involved in the ongoing Israeli invasion of Gaza.