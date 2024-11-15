UN report says Israel’s methods in Gaza align with ‘genocide’

The Thursday report by the UN Human Rights Committee covers Israeli atrocities since the regime unleashed its ongoing war on the besieged territory from October 2023 up to July 2024.

The committee pointed to "mass civilian casualties and life-threatening conditions intentionally imposed on Palestinians" in the besieged region, according to Press TV.

"Through its siege over Gaza, obstruction of humanitarian aid, alongside targeted attacks and killing of civilians and aid workers, despite repeated UN appeals, binding orders from the International Court of Justice and resolutions of the Security Council, Israel is intentionally causing death, starvation and serious injury," the committee said in a statement.

