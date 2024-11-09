Trump should steer Netanyahu towards a ceasefire: expert

"One of the important and fundamental points in regional issues was the reshuffle of the Zionist regime's cabinet and the dismissal of Yoav Galant, the former Israeli Minister of War, who, of course, has opposed Netanyahu's scenarios in the past months," Sadr al-Hosseini said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that "By changing Israel's Minister of War, Netanyahu made it clear that anyone who sought to oppose him would be removed."

"With his personal relationship with Trump, Netanyahu is happy with Trump's victory, but the question is, will his assistance be able to help the Israeli army and cabinet in the next two months when Trump enters the White House?" he concluded.

