Qassem to deliver 1st speech as new Hezbollah chief
News code : ۱۵۴۹۹۸۹
Sheikh Naeem Qassem will deliver his first speech as the Lebanese Hezbollah's new Secretary-General on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Hezbollah's Shura Council, the group's central decision-making body, appointed Sheikh Qassem as the group’s secretary-general.
The 60-year-old cleric is a veteran figure in Hezbollah, having served as deputy secretary general of the Lebanese resistance group since 1991.
He was appointed deputy secretary general under Hezbollah’s late secretary general, Abbas al-Musawi, who was killed by an Israeli helicopter attack in 1992, and remained in the role when Nasrallah became leader.