Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

Qassem to deliver 1st speech as new Hezbollah chief

Qassem to deliver 1st speech as new Hezbollah chief
News code : ۱۵۴۹۹۸۹
The link copied

Sheikh Naeem Qassem will deliver his first speech as the Lebanese Hezbollah's new Secretary-General on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah's Shura Council, the group's central decision-making body, appointed Sheikh Qassem as the group’s secretary-general.

The 60-year-old cleric is a veteran figure in Hezbollah, having served as deputy secretary general of the Lebanese resistance group since 1991.

He was appointed deputy secretary general under Hezbollah’s late secretary general, Abbas al-Musawi, who was killed by an Israeli helicopter attack in 1992, and remained in the role when Nasrallah became leader.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london