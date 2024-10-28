Israel set to shut down UNRWA activities amid Gaza humanitarian crisis
The Israeli regime is set to pass two laws that would bar the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, from operating in Gaza and the West Bank.
According to Israeli media, the Knesset is set to approve two bills presented by several lawmakers on Monday, which would end the regime’s cooperation with UNRWA and halt its activities in the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank, and East Al-Quds.
The move comes amid strong opposition, even from Israel’s Western backers who have warned against the consequences of a halt to the activities by the UN agency.