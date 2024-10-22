Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

US military base in Syria hit in missile strike: Report

US military base in Syria hit in missile strike: Report
News code : ۱۵۴۶۲۹۳
The link copied

A missile has struck a US military base in Kharab al-Jir, northeastern Syria, the Lebanese TV network Al-Mayadeen reported early on Tuesday.

The US has not yet responded to the incident, and no group has claimed responsibility for the air raid, according to the report.

Simultaneously, US forces from the US base in Koniko Gas Field reportedly shelled two villages, Hawija Sakr and al-Jafra, in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Al-Mayadeen added.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london