US military base in Syria hit in missile strike: Report
News code : ۱۵۴۶۲۹۳
A missile has struck a US military base in Kharab al-Jir, northeastern Syria, the Lebanese TV network Al-Mayadeen reported early on Tuesday.
The US has not yet responded to the incident, and no group has claimed responsibility for the air raid, according to the report.
Simultaneously, US forces from the US base in Koniko Gas Field reportedly shelled two villages, Hawija Sakr and al-Jafra, in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Al-Mayadeen added.