Nicaragua severs diplomatic ties with Israel over genocidal war in Gaza

The government of the Central American nation, in a statement, said the break in relations was due to Israel’s attacks on Palestinian territories, Reuters reported on Friday.

The nation’s congress had, earlier in the day, passed a resolution requesting Nicaragua to take action on the one-year anniversary of the Gaza war.

The war, the Nicaraguan government said, now also “extends against Lebanon and gravely threatens Syria, Yemen and Iran.”

Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, more than 42,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the strip.

