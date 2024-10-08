Cuba officially applies via Russia for BRICS partner status

"Cuba has officially requested to be included in BRICS as a 'partner country' in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the interim chairman of the association, which is strengthening its position as a key player in global geopolitics and the hope of the Global South," Carlos Pereira, the director general of bilateral affairs of the Cuban Foreign Ministry said on X.

Russian Ambassador to Cuba Viktor Koronelli previously told Sputnik that Moscow expected to see a delegation from Cuba at the BRICS summit in Kazan. The country's president Miguel Diaz-Canel received a corresponding invitation from Putin.

endNewsMessage1