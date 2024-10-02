Germany Summons Iran's Ambassador Over Missile Attack On Israel
News code : ۱۵۳۷۷۷۲
Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador to condemn Tehran's missile attack on Israel the previous evening, a government spokesman has said Wednesday.
"We summoned the Iranian ambassador," foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told reporters, adding that the ambassador himself was not in Berlin and that the charge d'affaires had attended instead.
Meanwhile the Germany foreign ministry urges its citizens to leave Iran, saying the situation there is volatile and could change at any time.