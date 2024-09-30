EU to hold emergency talks on Lebanon escalation

A spokesman said the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had convened a video meeting at 1500 GMT "to discuss the EU's response to the latest escalation in Lebanon," AFP reported.

Israeli regime on Monday carried out its first air strike in the heart of Lebanon's capital Beirut since the outbreak of the war in Gaza last year, killing four people.

That raid was the latest in an aerial campaign that saw Israel kill Hezbollah's chief Nasrallah on Friday in a major ratcheting up of tensions.

endNewsMessage1