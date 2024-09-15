Jordan PM submits resignation days after parliamentary polls
Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Khasawnehh submitted his resignation on Sunday less than a week after parliamentary elections.
Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh's government tendered its resignation to King Abdullah on Sunday, after Khasawneh recorded the longest tenure as prime minister under King Abdullah II since he ascended the throne on February 7, 1999.
Bisher Al-Khasawneh was appointed to form the government on October 7, 2020, succeeding Omar Al-Razzaz.