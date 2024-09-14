West could boost Ukraine’s air defense: Polish PM
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Western governments are discussing plans to strengthen air defense support for Ukraine.
The remarks follow Tusk’s meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Warsaw on Thursday to discuss joint support to Ukraine after visiting Kiev the day before.
“In the interest of Poland and our security, it is crucial that Ukraine is as well-equipped as possible during the war and that it can effectively defend Ukrainian airspace, as this also protects our airspace,” Tusk told reporters, RT reported.