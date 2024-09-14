Gaza death toll from Israeli aggression rises to 41,182
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Saturday that 41,182 Palestinians have been martyred since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023.
The ministry in a statement announced the latest number of martyred and wounded Palestinians in the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7 of the previous year.
Also, the Palestinian Ministry of Health put the number of Palestinians wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip at 95,280.
The ministry added that 64 Palestinians were martyred and 155 others were wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.