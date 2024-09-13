Hezbollah targets Zionist air defense base in northern occupied lands
Lebanese Hezbollah has launched a barrage of rockets against an air defense base in the northern parts of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.
Al Manar, Hezbollah’s official TV channel, said on Friday that the resistance group has fired tens of Katyusha rockets against the base.
The attack comes as the Zionist media had earlier reported that some 10 missiles had hit the city of Safed and Al Jalil region in northern Palestine.