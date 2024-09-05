Netanyahu's cabinet is expected to collapse: expert

"The conditions in the occupied territories have gone to the detriment of Netanyahu, and despite the genocide in Gaza and the killing of civilians, he has not been able to change the situation in the field in favor of himself and Israel, and in the end, he has faced defeat," Hanizadeh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"In the current situation, the fall of the Israeli cabinet will undoubtedly be possible, and the situation will become too critical for Netanyahu," he added.

"Due to the existing pressures and differences in the cabinet, it is possible that Netanyahu will be under a lot of pressure and will have to respond positively to the ceasefire in Gaza anyway," the expert concluded.

