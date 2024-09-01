Lavrov: Iran will never submit to provocative acts

It seems that Tel Aviv is the only party that wants to start a big war between Iran and Israel with the intervention of neighboring countries, RIA Novosti quoted Lavrov as saying.

The Israeli regime does not deny the fact that it intends to take advantage of the conditions and opportunities in the region, he added.

While Westerners seek to provoke Iran, the Islamic Republic does not want to submit to provocative acts and has no intention of entering into a major war, he noted.

