Iraqi resistance conducts drone attack on Eilat

In a statement on Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said that it targeted the Eilat port, also known as Umm al-Rashrash, in the occupied territories with several drones.

The resistance movement said its fighters launched the attack on an Israeli air base in Eilat.

The Zionist regime’s media reported earlier that warning alarms sounded in the Eilat port air space in the south of occupied Palestine.

The Iraqi resistance has warned the occupying regime of more severe attacks if it continues its genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

