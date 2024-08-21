America is looking for political exploitation of the Gaza ceasefire: expert

"Gaza ceasefire negotiations had different dimensions and now it has entered a new complexity," Zargar said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Another issue is the discussion of the return of Palestinian refugees and the division of Gaza into two parts, the north and the south, which is exactly a specific measure in line with Israel's control over Gaza," he added.

"US officials declare that it is seeking to implement a ceasefire in Gaza, and on the other hand, it continues to sell billions of dollars of arms to Israel, so that they can ultimately secure their political and economic interests," the expert concluded.

endNewsMessage1