France wildfires force thousands to flee: report

A total of 600 firefighters, 11 water bombers, and two helicopters have been deployed to contain the blaze, local civil security authorities said on X, formerly Twitter.

The fire, which has already destroyed 300 hectares (740 acres) of land, ignited near the A9 highway from Montpellier to the Spanish border but is moving inland towards the Gardiole mountains. The homes at their foot "were evacuated and are being protected," the prefecture said.

