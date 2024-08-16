Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts Syria’s Hama
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 occurred around noon on Friday at 1:15 pm local time near Salamiyah, Hama province in west part of Syria, the Syrian Seismological Centre (SSC) reported.
According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a very shallow depth of 7 km.
The intensity of this earthquake, which happened at around 13:15 Damascus time, was so strong that it was felt in other provinces adjacent to Hama, including Latakia.