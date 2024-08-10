Violent rioter receives a 20-year prison sentence: report
One of the most dangerous defendants of January 06, 2021 riot, who attacked the US Capitol police officers with a weapon, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
A Donald Trump supporter who stood in front of a gallows and spoke of his desire to hang Democratic politicians before he assaulted numerous police officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Friday.
It’s the second-longest sentence handed out in a Jan. 6 case to date, NBC News reported.