Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes Los Angeles

The epicenter of the quake hit about 15 miles southwest of Lamont, Kern County, at around 9.10pm PT, with people from Fresno, Bakersfield, Santa Clarita and as far field as Los Angeles reportedly feeling the tremors, The Independent reported.

A survey initially measured the earthquake at 5.3 on the Richter scale, before it was later downgraded to 5.2. Dozens of aftershocks registering as high as 4.5 magnitude began occurring as soon as 45 seconds after the first.

