Biden hopes Iran will not retaliate Israeli regime aggression
US President Joe Biden said Saturday he hopes Iran will stand down amid Iran's preparation for retaliating Israeli aggression against Hamas Resistance movement's chief and breaching its sovereignty.
"I hope so. I don’t know," Biden told a reporter when he asked, "Will Iran stand down?" as he was leaving a grocery store in his home state of Delaware.
The Pentagon announced Friday that the US will deploy additional military assets to the Middle East amid rising tensions in the region.