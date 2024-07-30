At least 15 people detained for vandalism, destabilization in Venezuela
Venezuelan law enforcement agencies have detained at least 15 rioters for blocking roads, vandalism and attempts to destabilize the situation in the country.
Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek Saab said on his X page that some detainees "committed acts of vandalism and set fire to the headquarters of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela while people were inside." Law enforcement officials confiscated bottles of explosives and weapons from other detainees.
"The extreme right justifies these hired thugs and puts the criminals on so-called 'politically persecuted' lists," the chief prosecutor added.