Kuwait looks to reopen its embassy in Syria
A Syrian newspaper has reported that a Kuwaiti delegation recently visited Damascus to facilitate the resumption of high-level diplomatic relations between the two countries as soon as possible.
Al Watan added that Kuwaiti businessmen visited Damascus to discuss potential cooperation with Syrian business counterparts.
Earlier in 2024, the UAE appointed an ambassador to Damascus for the first time since closing its embassy in 2011 following the Syrian crisis and the Arab League's suspension of Syria's membership, which led many Arab countries to close their embassies.