Lebanese PM arrives in Baghdad for official visit

During an official visit with a high-profile delegation, Mikati arrived in Baghdad on Sunday.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, the Iraqi Prime Minister received his Lebanese counterpart upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport.

According to Lebanon's Al-Joumhouria newspaper, government sources indicated that Mikati is accompanied by a ministerial delegation, including Energy Minister Walid Fayyad, Economy Minister Amin Salam, Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan, and Industry Minister George Bouchikian, along with several advisors.

endNewsMessage1