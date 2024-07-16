Trump officially becomes Republican presidential nominee
The US Republican Party has officially introduced Donald Trump, the former American president, as the party's candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
Trump's as the Republican nominee came two days after an assassination attempt on his life during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
According to reports, Trump won the majority of delegates at the Republican National Convention on Monday afternoon and was announced as the party's candidate for the race to the White House.