EU believes that the failure of Ukraine is the failure of the whole of Europe: expert

"The fact is that after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Americans made arrangements with their European allies to deal with this invasion, the culmination of which can be seen at the NATO Summit in Washington," Beheshtipour said in an exclusive with ILNA.

'When two nuclear powers come into conflict with each other, a dangerous atmosphere is basically created, and in the meantime, military actions and even an arms race can create an all-encompassing crisis," he added.

He concluded that, "Europeans believe that the failure of Ukraine is actually the failure of the whole of Europe, and according to this, Moscow will not be satisfied with Ukraine in the next step. For these reasons, Europe is worried and has allowed the United States to deploy its new weapons."

