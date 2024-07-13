Israeli has realized that fighting Hezbollah at all levels is very costly: expert

"The Israeli military, and especially Netanyahu, have realized that fighting Hezbollah at all levels is very costly," said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that, "If Israel was not afraid of the ability of Hezbollah and its highly prepared army, it would have opened the battle line with Lebanon on October 8."

"Israel tried very hard to convey threatening messages and even determine the time of the attack on Lebanon to the Lebanese authorities through the authorities of some countries, but we saw what the result was and so far no war has occurred, because in fact, Netanyahu still has the green light. It has not received America to act and advance in the expansion of the circle of war," he added.

endNewsMessage1