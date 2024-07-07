At least 10 killed in bus accident in Syria
At least 10 people were killed and some others were injured on Sunday in a bus accident on the Homs-Damascus highway in central Syria, local Sham FM radio reported.
According to the report, the bus carrying passengers overturned at an intersection along the highway. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.
It noted that emergency services have rushed to the accident site to transport the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.