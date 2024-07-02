Hezbollah destroys 130 Israeli settlements on Lebanon border

Some 1,023 buildings and infrastructure centers have been hit in the occupied lands by Hezbollah’s drones and missiles, the Zionist media confirmed on Tuesday.

Al Mayadeen has reported that war of attrition in north of the occupied lands has led to annihilation of over 130 settlements.

A few weeks ago, the Israeli ministry of war affirmed effectiveness of the attacks of the Hezbollah fighters against the Zionist military bases and settlements in northern Gaza.

endNewsMessage1