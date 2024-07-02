We are witnessing a wave of right-wing in Europe: expert

"The geopolitical changes that took place in the world, especially in Europe, and which we continue to witness in the Middle East, show that the people of this country feel that the French government has adopted wrong policies," Farjirad said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He addded that, "It should be noted that the increase in energy prices and the current problems in France and the European continent caused the criticism of the young generation to increase sharply."

"We are seeing a wave of right-wing in Europe, but the problem is that there are many differences within the far-right movement, and we are not facing a uniform movement across Europe," the expert concluded.

