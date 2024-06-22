Iranian Labour News Agency

US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea

News code : ۱۴۹۶۷۱۷
The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived at a naval port in Busan in southeastern South Korea on Saturday.

Saturday’s arrival is the first of a US aircraft carrier since November.

It was joined by two Aegis-equipped destroyers, TASS reported.

Later this month, South Korea, the United States, and Japan are expected to hold a trilateral military exercise, dubbed the Freedom Edge, involving the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

 

