US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea
The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived at a naval port in Busan in southeastern South Korea on Saturday.
Saturday’s arrival is the first of a US aircraft carrier since November.
It was joined by two Aegis-equipped destroyers, TASS reported.
Later this month, South Korea, the United States, and Japan are expected to hold a trilateral military exercise, dubbed the Freedom Edge, involving the USS Theodore Roosevelt.