The Chinese President reveals Washington's attempts to push China to attack Taiwan: FT

The Financial Times quoted sources as saying that Chinese President Xi Jinping informed the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in April 2023 that Washington had provoked Beijing to attack Taiwan.

According to the newspaper , the Chinese President, during a meeting with the President of the European Commission, said that Washington deceived Beijing, but he (the Chinese President) did not fall into the “trap” of the United States.

One source said that Xi Jinping had warned Chinese officials about this.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not comment on an inquiry from the Financial Times on this issue, but indicated that the United States sold weapons to Taiwan and supported “separatist forces” on the island.

