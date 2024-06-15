Massive anti-far right rallies in France ahead of snap elections
Hundreds of thousands of French citizens hit the streets of several cities, including the capital Paris to protest against far-right party, National Rally, ahead of snap parliamentary elections.
Protesters in Saturday’s rallies included trade unions as well as student, human rights, anti-racism groups and followed after the victory of far-right in the recently-held European Parliament elections.
At least in 150 French cities, including Paris, Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon and Lyon, witnessed demonstrations against the far-right National Rally. Thousands of police forces were deployed for securing these protests.